STATE COLLEGE - West Virginia’s Mountaineers dared Drew Allar to beat them Saturday night. It might be the last time a college football team tries that.

Four snaps into Allar’s first series as Penn State’s starting quarterback, WVU showed a standard four-man shell in the secondary, but with a heavy (five-man) front and two linebackers within two yards of the line of scrimmage (“in the box”).

Allar avoided the rush, “climbed the pocket,’’ to extend the play and rifled the ball 50 yards to Keandre Lambert-Smith, who had beaten single coverage and jogged to the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown.

The Mounts’ defensive approach didn’t change: outnumber Penn State at the line of scrimmage, often sacrificing both deep safeties (“cover zero”). The idea was to all but force Allar to throw the ball down the field.

“There was a lot of pressure on him, a lot of eyeballs on him,’’ WVU coach Neal Brown said afterward. “We were going to make him beat us. He was going to have to play well for them to win, and he did.’’

Allar completed 21 of 29 for 325 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers as Penn State started the Allar Era with a 38-15 win.

The whole package was on display: a monster arm, accuracy, poise (no “happy feet,”) and enough athleticism to stay out of trouble.

“That's the Drew that we saw in preseason camp,’’ James Franklin said. “That's the Drew we saw it limited reps last year in terms of when he got in the games.’’

In 89 college attempts, Allar hasn’t yet thrown an interception. Franklin said last week that even in practice, Allar didn’t throw his first pick until the 13th or 14th session this preseason.

A source around the program told 24/7 Sports last week that Allar throws it so hard that the few times defenders have been in position to pick him off they simply haven’t been able to catch them.

That’s one reason why, Frankin said, the staff is now charting ill-considered, or “interception-type,’’ throws, as a separate category alongside complete, incomplete and intercepted.

Allar arguably had a couple of those Saturday, and slightly missed hitting Lambert-Smith in stride on a slant route in the third quarter that, had it connected, would have gone for a 68-yard touchdown.

Other than that, the kid aced the test.

On the other side of the ball: West Virginia had first-down runs of nine, seven, seven, 11, seven, 10, 17, 10 and 10 yards, and two first-and-goal runs for touchdowns.

The Mountaineers moved the chains on third and fourth down on the ground five times, a few of them third-and-long.

Somehow it added up to a game total of just 3.6 yards per carry, which frankly made me question if the live stats were for the same game I was watching. West Virginia caused some real problems for Penn State running the ball, and perhaps abandoned the run too easily.

The Mounts have a legit offensive line. Their QB, Garrett Greene, is very good at making plays with his feet.

Penn State is a bit undersized up front on defense, although some of the smaller-by-position members of their front seven, like LB Curtis Jacobs and DT Zane Durant, appeared to have strong games, while the bigger guys the NFL covets, LB Abdul Carter and DEs Chop Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton, did not.

Yes, it’s just one game and it’s the first week of September. But if you’re looking for signs Penn State can handle, say, Michigan, you came up empty Saturday.

Margin call: Penn State scored with six seconds left, on a 5-yard run by backup QB Beau Pribula. That ended a nine-play drive, eight of them runs, in semi-hurry-up mode. The TD was on second down, so Penn State could have taken a knee and ended it.

Brown didn’t seem mad afterward, but he didn’t seem delighted.

“I wouldn’t have done it, but it doesn’t bother me,’’ he said. “I think, stuff like that, what goes around, comes around, …’’

It should be pointed out that Brown called two time-outs, to Franklin’s none, during that drive. Brown did point that out, in fact.

It should also be pointed out that the point spread was 20.5. And the TD made the final score 38-15.