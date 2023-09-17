Week one of Penn State’s season, West Virginia overloaded the line of scrimmage, blitzed seemingly most of the time, and put the game on the arm of Drew Allar, Penn State’s highly-touted quarterback, who was making his first start.

Allar saw what the Mountaineers were up to from the jump, and he delivered, completing 20 of 29 passes for 325 yards.

A week later, Delaware took a very different approach, its secondary in a very deep four-man shell, determined not to let the ball get over the Blue Hens’ heads.

Allar saw through that, too. He directed a methodical attack that ran for 315 yards while Allar completed 22 of 26, largely underneath throws. It added up to 541 yards, 34 first downs and 63 points.

I know. It was Delaware. And West Virginia’s defense wasn’t tons better.

The point is each of those opponents took straightforward, if very different, approaches: The Mountaineers dared Allar to throw over the top and the Blue Hens dared him to do everything but.

Saturday was a more nuanced.

Illinois has enough athletes to make it a reasonably fair fight and a sneaky-good coach, Bret Bielama, although he is without the defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters, now the head man at Purdue, who helped make his defenses 2021-22 defenses tough.

The Illini didn’t appear to blitz much Saturday, but that’s largely because they have a couple of elite defensive linemen and, in DE Jer’Zhan Newton, one of the best defenders in the country.

They showed a lot of unusual fronts, and the coverages looked like a mixed bag.

Allar’s numbers were mediocre by modern standards, 16 of 33 for 208 yards and no TDs. There were three or four drops. He made one beyond-brilliant throw, from the far hash to Liam Clifford on a deep-out route in the final seconds of the first half, in hurry-up offense, to set up a field goal.

He made a gorgeous, feathery-touch lob to running back Kaytron Allen, well-covered, for what would have been a TD in the first quarter, but Allen couldn’t hang on.

Allar also missed his presumptive No. 1 WR, Keandre Lambert-Smith, lonesome in the middle of the field, twice on what would have been explosive plays and perhaps touchdowns. One of those was an inaccurate throw. On the other, he didn’t see KLS.

Penn State did have a touchdown pass, from third-string RB Trey Potts, on a terrific trick-play call by OC Mike Yurcich. It was Yurcich, more than RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen or KLS or Allar or anybody else, who provided the offensive with out-of-the-box juice Saturday.

And the juice was less important the five Illinois turnovers, four of them interceptions, which led to a comfortable 30-13 win.

Penn State converted the TOs into 20 points. Good enough Saturday. Down the road, probably not.

“It’s very frustrating for sure,’’ Allar said. “I don’t know how many points we had off turnovers. I don’t think it was many.’’

The considerable Allar hype, his celebrity in Happy Valley, is essentially deserved. But in this age of quarterback efficiency previously unimaginable, he’s a modest 43rd in the country, and fourth in the Big Ten, in passer rating. He has not faced anything like an elite opponent.

His best number remains zero. As in 148 college passes, and for that matter 33 rushing attempts, without a single turnover.

As for Saturday’s mixed bag, Allar and head coach James Franklin both seemed less frustrated than intrigued.

“It’ll be interesting to watch this tape,’’ Franklin said.

“(Illinois) has some pretty good scheme ideas. It’ll be a really good film for us to watch and evaluate and coach off of that.’’

“I’m looking forward to watching the film and diving into it,’’ Allar said, “then putting this in the past and moving on to next week.’’