Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall is retiring from football for health reasons, he announced via social media Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football," Tengwall wrote. "Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love and that has given me so much."

Tengwall was entering his redshirt sophomore season. He started the first five games of last season at left guard before sustaining a season-ending injury during pre-game warmups before the Nittany Lions’ game with Michigan last October.

Tengwall, from Annapolis, Maryland, was an elite recruit, the 54th-ranked player in the high school class of 2021 according to 24/7 Sports.

“I had a really good meeting with Landon and his dad earlier in the week,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said after practice Wednesday. “I’m not going to go into the specifics of it, but I think you’ll be seeing Landon around here, hopefully pretty soon.

“We just talked about it as a team as well. We’re just going to be as supportive as we possibly can.’’

Tengwall committed to Penn State in March of 2020, and was a vocal and organizational leader of his recruiting class. He seems to have been part of the program much longer than a normal redshirt sophomore.

“As you can imagine, this is a major life change,’’ Franklin said. “So, you know, take some time. But I think you’ll see him, whether it’s coaching or recruiting or strength and conditioning. He is a part of our family and that will never change.’’

R-seniors Hunter Nourzad and Sal Wormley started last season’s final games at guard. Nourzad has moved to center, so Wormley could replace Tengwall.

Franklin mentioned true freshman Anthony Donkoh and R-freshman Vega Ioane as interior OLs whose role could expand in Tengwall’s absence. Another true freshman, Alex Birchmeier, is seen as an interior OL and was among the highest-ranked recruits in the current freshman class.