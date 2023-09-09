STATE COLLEGE — Penn State and Delaware occupy far different places in the college football universe.

So should Football Bowl Subdivision, or “major college” teams like Penn State, be playing Football Championship Subdivision teams like Delaware?

“I’m afraid that’s above my pay grade,’’ Ryan Carty, Delaware’s second-year coach, demurred after the game.

He pointed out, though, that there are gradations within FBS that matter at least as much as any other label.

“There’s a difference between FBS and what that team is,” Carty said. “Between that team and a lot of FBS programs. It’s not for me to govern, but that team is closer to the Cleveland Browns than to a lot of (college football).”

Delaware received a financial payment for playing the game, a common practice. The amount, $400,000, according to Kevin Tresolini of the Wilmington News-Journal, was low by the prevailing standards. Idaho, also FCS, received a reported $1.45 million to play Penn State here in 2019.

Carty admitted that “there’s nothing positive about a 60-point loss,” but later said: “The energy on the sideline was much better on the sidelines after halftime. We needed our team to be with each other for 60 minutes, and they were.”

L-L to Delaware connection

Two Lancaster-Lebanon League alums, center Brock Gingrich (Cocalico) and kicker Nate Reed (Manheim Central) started for the Blue Hens.

Reed kicked off twice. The Blue Hens’ only field-goal attempt, by another kicker, missed.

Delaware’s O-line seemed to have a solid day, considering.

“We opened some holes,” Carty said. “Boy, did they close up fast.”

Gingrich is a co-captain.

“It just shows that if you’re doing everything right, on and off the field, you’re working your butt off and leading the offensive line, people will notice,” Carty said. “And, he’s obviously a good football player.”

Recruiting update

Not a big recruiting weekend in terms of visits, but James Franklin did make one of his helicopter tours (despite the weather) of high school games Friday, accompanied by offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. They stopped at Malvern Prep and Trinity, where he saw one of the best games in the state, with Wyomissing rallying from a two-score deficit to edge Trinity, 35-34.

Malvern Prep has an elite 2024 offensive line recruit, Pete Jones, but he’s committed to Notre Dame.

Wyo lineman Caleb Brewer is a 2024 Penn State commit, and Trinity RB Messiah Mickens is committed to Franklin as a sophomore, for the 2026 cycle. Trinity is coached by ex-Penn State defensive lineman Jordan Hill, and ex-Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti is an assistant.

Nit-notes

According to Penn State’s participation report, 69 players got in the game, including Wyomissing OT J’ven Williams, a true freshman.

The starting lineup announced in the stadium pregame included Vega Ioane at center, not the expected Hunter Nourzad.