By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois - Penn State had seven penalties for 70 yards Saturday, most of them either pre-snap or dead-ball, meaning they can only be described as mental errors.

At least one of them, an unsportsmanlike conduct on wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith, probably cost Penn State points, since it turned a third-down-and-two from the Illinois 20 into third-and-17, and that led to a blocked 52-yard field goal attempt.

It was one of two unsportmanlike conduct calls against the Lions. They had seven penalties for 70 yards last week against Delaware, after a virtually flag-free (one for five yards) performance week one against West Virginia.

Further, Penn State occasionally seems like a chippy, mouthy team. Coming out of halftime Saturday, a snippet of audio from referee Jeffy McGinn’s live mic somehow was audible over the press box PA, and one of the officialds said, “That number one for Penn State (Lambert-Smith) is a pain in the (bleep).’’

Franklin’s teams are generally known for discipline and aren’t penalized much.

“Whenever you get pre- or post-snap penalties, they’re discipline and have to be cleaned up,’’ Franklin said. “We didn’t win penalty battle. Two unsportsmanlike penalties were big and need to be cleaned up. I don’t like it. At all.’’

Roster business: Penn State’s travel roster included 74 players, six fewer than actually got the field during last week’s blowout of Delaware.

That included 10 freshman, culled from 15 who got in the Delaware game.

Four freshman, S King Mack, LB Tony Rojas and CBs Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington III, have appeared in all three games so far, which means they’re one game away from the threshold for using this year as a redshirt year.

DE Jameial Lyons, a true freshman who appeared in the first two games, did not play Saturday.

Wyomissing true-freshman OT J’ven Williams made the trip, but did not play.

Three expected rotation players who've been out, CB Daequan Hardy, DE Amir Vanover and DT Coziah Izzard, all made their first appearances of the year Saturday. Hardy had a key interception, and Izzard appeared to get significant work.

WR Trey Wallace, probably one of Penn State’s top 4-5 receivers when healthy, was listed as questionable on the Big Ten’s weekly availably report and did not play.