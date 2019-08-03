STATE COLLEGE - In the darkest hour of last season, after a one-point loss to Ohio State, Penn State coach James Franklin talked about the little things that were keeping the program from stepping from great to elite.
That message has carried over and was repackaged at the program’s Media Day Saturday.
“Our big kind of philosophy this year, our mantra this year that we are going to talk about all the time, is championship habits,’’ Franklin said as a Beaver Stadium press conference.
“It's all of the little things, all the details. It's how we practice. It's how we meet. It's how we prepare. It's how we are in the community. It's how we are in class sitting in the front row taking notes early, all those things.’’
We’ve heard this before, from Franklin and many other football coaches. It may resonate with a youngish Penn State team that came close and fell narrowly short of greatness a year ago.
The Nittany Lions finished 9-4, 17th in the country, in 2018. That included three losses - to Ohio State, Michigan State and Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl - by a combined total of seven points.
This year’s team, with 12 starters and 41 lettermen back, is ranked 14th nationally in the coaches’ poll released last week.
“I have so much belief in you guys,’’ Franklin said he told the squad in a meeting the other day.
“I have that belief because I see how you go about your business every day.’’
He added that, “I agree with (the media), we are a young team, but we relied on a bunch of inexperienced players last year and they are all a year older. So that's one of the reasons I'm so confident is I know what they have done.”
The Lions first preseason practice was Friday. The season opener is Aug. 31, when Idaho comes to Beaver Stadium.
The starting quarterback race, in which sophomore Sean Clifford is an overwhelming favorite, is far from over, according to Franklin.
Clifford, who played sparingly but impressively last year, leads redshirt freshman Will Levis to replace Trace McSorley, who was the winningest QB and among the most important figures in program history.
“When we will name a quarterback, I can't tell you,’’ Franklin said. “We will do it when it's obvious to everybody. Sometimes you get in tough situations, when it's not obvious, it's a close call. That's what we get together as a staff and make that decision and move forward. But I don't know the timeline of that. Obviously the earlier, the better, for everyone involved.’’
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, arguably Penn State’s best player, spent the summer at home in Virginia after he and running back Journey Brown were suspended for a violation of team rules.
His workout program didn’t suffer, evidently. Gross-Matos is as fast, strong and athletic as ever, and is currently a lean 255 pounds, down from 265. Franklin said he could play at about 260 this fall.
"He came back in shape," said defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who equated Gross-Matos to a combination of past Penn State DEs Carl Nassib, for his “small-space quickness,’’ and Garrett Sickels, for his, “want-to.’’
"He's full speed, doesn't stop,’’ Spencer said. “It's why he is who he is. I didn't see a thing that would have led me to believe that he would not be ready for this."
Gross-Matos’ and Brown’s suspensions began after the Blue-White game in April and ended Aug. 1.
The only Lancaster Countian on the roster, Warwick High School grad Grayson Kline, transitioned from quarterback to tight end in the offseason.
“I’m enjoying it,’’ he said. “The guys in the group are great, and I’m learning from some of the best tight ends in the nation. It’s a lot more fun to get out there and turn the corner and hit somebody.’’
Kline is 6-5, 255, up 20 pounds from a year ago. He believes the position change opens up a better chance to eventually get on the field.
“As a quarterback, the special teams opportunities weren’t really there/ Hopefully I can be a guy they turn to and say, “Hey, we need you over here, real quick. I’m definitely getting some opportunities I’m not sure I would have had.’’
High school football at the Beav? Penn State Athletics announced Friday that it, “wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall. We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details.’’
The game is likely to involve State College High School, whose stadium is being renovated.
“We'd love to get to the point at some point that maybe we're able to host state championship games here,’’ Franklin said. “
“I think there's a lot of reasons why that makes sense. So there's some opportunities there and we're going to look at them.”