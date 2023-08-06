STATE COLLEGE –

Penn State’s annual football media day Sunday was mostly about flowery optimism on merit.

There’s a lot to like, on paper and on film, about the 2023 Nittany Lions

They won 11 games last year, including the Rose Bowl. They return all three coordinators, no small thing given the current realities of the sport.

They have returning star power, a handful of players — Olu Fashanu, Abdul Carter, Kalen King, Nick Singleton, et al — that everybody in the country covets. Yes, even Georgia and Alabama.

They also have, as coach James Franklin acknowledged Sunday, “as much depth as we have had. … At some positions, I do think we have a true three-deep. I just don't remember us having that as consistently across the board.”

Naturally, it falls on This Space to look at a fly in the ointment.

Penn State lost 41-17 to Michigan last season. The Wolverines rushed for 418 yards and 28 first downs, and had the ball for 42 of the game’s 60 minutes.

Michigan won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the sport, for the second straight year in 2022. The Wolverines remain in the path between where Penn State is and where it wants to go. The Lions seem vulnerable in the middle of the line of scrimmage, where wall-building is more important than play-making.

“We’ve got to get bigger,” Franklin said after the Michigan game. “We’re undersized up front. Everybody wants to be Aaron Donald.’’

Donald, of the Los Angeles Rams, might be the best defensive tackle ever, despite being a modest 6-foot-1, 280 pounds.

“I’m a huge Aaron Donald fan,” Franklin said. “Aaron Donald has hurt college football.”

“Because every single one of these kids think they’re Aaron Donald: ‘Well, I’m going to lose weight, and I’m going to be more athletic.’ Well, there’s been one Aaron Donald, in 50 years.’’

Penn State’s defensive end group of Chop Robinson, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Adisa Isaac is comparable to any in the country.

The tackles are mostly undersized by modern standards, were generally lower-level recruits than the ends, and simply haven’t broken out yet.

That includes returning starter Hakeem Beamon and limited-role players like Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies, Jordan van den Berg and Amin Vanover.

Beamon is apparently the guy Franklin was talking about most with the Aaron Donald thing. He played at 280 pounds last year, and is around 295 now.

“I had to look at some things,” he admitted. “(Franklin) was right about some things. We all learned from it.

“For me, I had to be consistent in my eating. I had to bump my calorie intake up to like 6,000 a day. The weight room hasn’t been a problem.”

If there’s a true middle-clogger in the group it might be van den Berg, now 6-3, 310. He’s squatting 690 pounds, benching 455 and power-cleaning 380.

“That’s all probably 25-35 pounds more than a year ago,” he said. “I don’t really want to focus on last year. We’re all bigger, stronger, faster now. I don’t see (the interior line) being a problem this year.”

Some of this, of course, can’t be solved in the weight room. Or the dining room.

“My job is to coach the performance,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Sunday. “What I saw in the Michigan game is we were stopping with contact, we were putting our nose in a gap that didn’t belong to us.

“In that environment, we just weren’t trusting each other to do each other’s jobs. What happened after that proved it — we played much, much better against the run in the remaining games.”

Michigan comes to Penn State this year. Its O-line and returning RBs (Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards) should be just as good. The closest thing Penn State has to an interior beast last year, PJ Mustipher, is gone.

“One thing I like,” Diaz said, “if the fact that (the tackles) don’t like the fact that they’re being questioned.”