Going up: 1. Penn State fan mania. Saturday’s crowd estimate, 108,575, appeared pretty accurate. For that opponent. With that weather forecast. Other fan bases might be loonier (hello, Columbus), but none are bigger or more rabid. 2. Penn State RB Kaytron Allen. In addition to everything else, the Fatman who isn’t a fat man has a coach/publicist in his corner. 3. Penn State TE Tyler Warren. Gets a full weekly cardio workout just in pre-snap motion. This week they got him the ball. Six catches and a TD were the result. 3. Ohio State QB Kyle McCord. Apparent Market Report reader took umbrage last week, threw for 250 yards and three TDs in the first half Saturday. 4. Penn State QB Beau Pribula. At the very least, giving opposing defensive staffs something to think about. 5. Texas. In Ryder Cup golf terms, Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Speith now get to bust Bama alum Justin Thomas for something other than his lousy play of late.

Going down: 1. Big Ten strength of schedule. Throw out the record books and throw on Netflix when Eastern Michigan, UNLV, UTEP, Richmond, Indiana State, Youngstown State and Delaware come to town. 2. Penn State LB Tyler Elsdon. Erstwhile starting Mike might be fading out of the picture. 3. Sticker price for FCS opponents. Even in these inflationary times, Delaware reportedly got a modest $400,000. 4. Peacock. If only the Blue Hens could have stopped to buffer. 5. Alabama. Is the empire finally crumbling?