Going up: 1. Penn State’s secondary. Kalen King is now at the point where nobody ever messes with him, and seemingly everyone else had an interception Saturday. Best in the country? 2. OC Mike Yurcich. Has an uncanny knack for creating positive matchups. Came up with some key surprises Saturday. 3. TE Tyler Warren. Swiss Army Knife-type keeps punching the time clock. 4. Kicker Alex Felkins. Checking the boxes, and obviously the guy at this point. 5. Maryland. One of Penn State’s quasi-natural, quasi-rivals scored 42 straight points vs. Virginia Saturday, is a quietly solid 3-0, and should be 5-0 going to Ohio State week six.

Going down: 1. Penn State’s offensive line. A little banged up and a little unsettled right now. When Olu Fashanu gets called for holding, something’s amiss. 2. Keandre Lambert-Smith. His mouth outdid his hands and feet Saturday. 3. Penn State defensive tackles. OK, so DTs don’t generally rack up big stats. Maybe that’s it. 4. Pitt. The other of Penn State’s quasi-natural, quasi-rivals lost 17-6 to West Virginia, averaging 3.7 yards per play against that defense. Panthers are 1-2 with a win over Wofford. North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State and suddenly tough Duke loom. 5. The SEC. Just five of 14 are undefeated. Other than Georgia, can you name them? Hint: Not Alabama or LSU or Tennessee or Florida. Answer: Missouri, Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss.