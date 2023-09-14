When: noon (11 a.m. Illinois time) Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium (60,670).

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 11-2-0, 7-2 Big Ten, Illinois 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State beat Delaware 63-7. Illinois lost at Kansas, 34-23.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads, 20-6. Illinois won the last meeting 20-18, Oct. 23, 2021.

Coach: Bret Bielema, third season at Illinois (14-13), 15th season overall (111-71).

Illinois’ best player: DE Jer’Zhan Newton on defense, WR Isaiah Williams on offense.

Injury report: Has become almost superfluous with the advent of the Big Ten availability reports, which will be available for this game on Saturday morning. Notably, though, three probable Penn State rotation players who’ve been out of everything so far - CB Daequan Hardy, DT Coziah Izzard and DAmin Vanover - practiced Wednesday.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 14.5-point favorite. The line opened at -13.5 and got as high as -15.5, according to the vegasinsider.com consensus.

Outlook/notes: The last meeting between these teams was the famously hideous nine-overtime game which anyone who roots for Penn State or the pursuit of happiness would prefer to forget. This matchup is a different animal for a number of reasons:

That game was the low ebb of the tenure of Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich according to Yurcich. Illinois dared Penn State the run the ball, over and over, and the Lions simply couldn’t.

Now Penn State has Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a real offensive line.

Illinois’ defense has some dudes (Newton is a probable NFL first-rounder), but also lost a lot from last year, including perhaps the best defensive back in the country, Devon Witherspoon, and coordinator Ryan Walters, now the HC at Purdue. The Illini have yielded 62 points, 54 first downs and nearly 1,000 yards to Toledo (a 30-28 win) and Kansas.

Illinois has a dual-threat QB, Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer, who can create; he had a 72-yard touchdown run last week while sparking a late rally in the Kansas game. He could cause some of the same problems in the run game for Penn State as West Virginia QB Garrett Greene two weeks ago, although WVU probably has the better O-line.

Also, Williams, the elite WR, poses the year’s first real challenge for Penn State (also elite) secondary. Expect Illinois, which was pretty good last year and can already see this season veering into a ditch, to put up a backs-to-the-wall fight Saturday.

Prediction: Penn State 31, Illinois 20.