Penn State vs Purdue-NCAA Football

Penn State landed the highest-ranked quarterback recruit of the James Franklin era Monday when Medina, Ohio pro-style QB Drew Allar verbally committed to come to Happy Valley.

Allar is a consensus 4-star prospect, the sixth-ranked pro-style QB, and No. 89 overall, in the high school class of 2022, according to 24/7 Sports.

Allar also had offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Washington, and Tennessee, among others.

He joins Central York’s Beau Pribula, also a four-star, among QBs from the class of ‘22 headed to Penn State.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks fifth in the country and second, to No. 1 Ohio State, in the country, according to the 24/7 composite rankings.

