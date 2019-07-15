Sports Illustrated compiled a list of "The Top 100 Players of the 2019 College Football Season" and one Penn State player made the cut.
Nittany Lions junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is ranked 69th by SI.com. Last season, he earned All-Big 10 honors from the media and was selected third-team All-Big 10 by the coaches. He started all 13 games in 2018 and became the 11th player in Nittany Lion history to record 20 tackles for a loss in a season.
SI.com's Top 100 College Football Players
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 player on SI's list. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was second, and, at No. 3, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was the highest ranked Big 10 player.
Last season, quarterback Trace McSorley at No. 15 was the lone Nittany Lion on the list.
In February, Gross-Matos was ranked No. 13 by Steve Lassan at athlonsports.com in a "An early ranking of college football's top 50 returning players for 2019."