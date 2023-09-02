STATE COLLEGE — Saturday’s matchup evoked nostalgia for a much different era of college football, with West Virginia in town and Tom “Scrap’’ Bradley, the Paterno Era Penn State player and then defensive coordinator, serving as one of the honorary captains.

Gather ’round, kids ... Penn State was once an independent in football, but part of an informal consortium of Eastern independents, with West Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, Boston College, Temple, Rutgers, et al, that sometimes felt like a conference.

Things have changed, obviously, and while Saturday’s game was the 60th between Penn State and WVU, it was also the first since 1992, when Kerry Collins, of Lebanon and Wilson fame, threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-26 Penn State win in Morgantown.

James Franklin didn’t seem nostalgic when asked about the “series’’ during his news conference Tuesday.

“I don’t think there’s been a game played while these guys were alive,” Franklin said. “This is very similar to another game that we played here recently that there was a ton of questions. We talk about the history of the game. That’s what it is. It’s history.’’

The other game “played here recently,’’ was with Pitt, a word Franklin prefers not to utter.

Recruiting update

Unsurprisingly, the great weather and prime-time atmosphere brought a mob of recruiting visitors to Beaver Stadium, at least 60, according to 24/7 Sports and other recruiting media outlets.

The group included at least 10 players already committed to Penn State, notable including Imhotep (Philadelphia) WR Tysee Denmark, a summer transfer from Roman Catholic, and Messiah Mickens, the Trinity sophomore RB.

Almost all the confirmed visitors were from the Mid-Atlantic region. No Lancaster-Lebanon League players were among them, but a few were of semi-local interest: Dallastown WR Mikey Scott, Central Dauphin East DB Jared Porter, and Harrisburg High QB Shawn Lee, who is being recruited as an athlete.

The best ability (availability)

The Big Ten is publishing, and requiring member schools to submit, availability reports at least two hours before every game this season.

The new wrinkle, obviously aimed at the burgeoning legal gambling industry, seemed to come off in week one with no issues of participation or execution.

Penn State’s report listed 12 players as out and two as questionable. Among the outs were DE Amir Vanover, CB Daequan Hardy, DE Smith Vilbert, DT Coziah Izzard and G Landon Tengwall, all likely rotation players except for Tengwall, who announced his retirement from football for health reasons last week. Vilbert is out for the year.

WR Omari Evans, who also figures to play if healthy, was listed as questionable.

Teams are not required to give injury details. The list can be found at bigten.org.