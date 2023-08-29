Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. No starting QB: We should stop going on about this. Barring something very, very unlikely and unforeseeable, Drew Allar is going to be Penn State’s starting QB. We’re not going to finally, absolutely confirm that until Allar takes the field against West Virginia Saturday, because that’s just how Franklin rolls.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea who we’re starting pretty much everywhere,’’ he said during a 42-minute session with the media Tuesday.

“We try not to put the information out there, because I don’t necessarily see the value in it.’’

Franklin did say that Allar, a sophomore, has had a strong preseason according to the eye test and the metrics, since the program charts every single play of every practice.

For example, Franklin said Allar’s first interception didn’t come until the “13th or 14th,’’ practice, and that includes the 60 passes he threw in games as a true freshman backup to Sean Clifford a year ago.

“Drew’s had a good camp and a camp that’s given himself and the coaches and his teammates a bunch of confidence,’’ Franklin said.

Not enough to call him first string, though.

2. Greenlighted: Franklin announced that four true freshman are among the players in the “green,’’ category, meaning they’re expected to play this week: LB Tony Rojas, S King Mack, CB Zion Tracy and CB Elliot Washington III.

All defensive players, and all well-suited to contribute right away on special teams.

That means the two Lancaster-Lebanon Leaguers among the scholarship freshmen, OT J’ven Williams (Wyomissing) and TE Joey Schlaffer (Exeter) are yellow-lighters, although they both reportedly been impressive.

“We’ve got some true freshman (offensive linemen) that we hope can be similar to what (Drew) Shelton was last year,’’ Franklin said, referring to Shelton starting at left tackle late in the year due to injuries.

“Maybe not in game one, but try to speed up that maturation process, … middle of the season, game four or five, whatever it may be.’’

3. APR: Franklin was asked to comment on last week’s report that Penn State’s 2021-22 NCAA Academic Progress Rate numbers were the lowest in 10 years and last in the Big Ten.

“I think everybody knows how important academics are to Penn State as a whole, and obviously, the athletic department and the football program,’’ he said. “We’re going to spend a lot of energy and resources on getting it back to where we want it to be, … and we’ll get it right.

“The last thing I’ll say is our graduation rates have been really good - the actual graduation rates, not the predictor of graduation.’’

4. Yurcich to look down from on high: Franklin confirmed that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will coach and call plays from the booth upstairs, not the sidelines, as he did last year.

He also acknowledged that the presence of offensive grad assistant Danny O’Brien, who’ll work with the QBs on the sidelines, was a factor. O’Brien is a former CFL quarterback who played at Maryland Franklin was offensive coordinator there.

“Danny’s been a big part of that,’’ Franklin said. “A lot of alignment there.’’

Franklin said it was Yurcich’s idea.

“I was on board, because as an offensive play-caller, I don’t even think it’s close,’’ he said. “It’s by far the best place to call the game from.’’

5. Specialists: The one area of the roster where there are most clear job openings is the kicking game, where Franklin must choose a new first-team placekicker, kickoff specialist, punter and long snapper.

The best guesses are Sander Sahaydak at kicker, Riley Thompson at punter and Tyler Duzansky at long snapper, although those really are guesses.

“You never truly know, at any of these positions, until they get out there and do it in games,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve done everything we can to prepare them for it. There’s been legitimate competition, and the numbers (from practice) compare favorably to years past.’’