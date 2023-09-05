Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. They’re not booing. They’re saying Drewww. Penn State’s new starting quarterback was named Big Ten offensive player of the week after his breakout performance in the Nittany Lions’ 38-15 defeat of West Virginia.

Among the many things that popped were a couple of back-across-the-field throws, rolling right and throwing left, for example, that resulted in big plays.

Football coaches don’t coach that sort of thing and often forbid it. For this QB, Franklin said, he won’t be forbidding much.

“For me to say that ability doesn’t affect the rules, for players and coaches, would not be accurate,’’ Franklin said. “(Allar) may have a little more wiggle room. We want to coach him in things that are time-tested, but also not limit his ability to make special throws.’’

2. Roster moves. There were 12 players listed as out on Penn State’s availability report Saturday. Franklin said none of them are out for the year, which is about as much detail as we’re going to get from him on injuries.

Sophomore CB Cam Miller, who seems to be coming on fast, played 33 snaps in the absence of Daequan Hardy, the usual Nickel corner. Franklin said that if Hardy’s out, Miller will play a regular CB spot and Johnny Dixon will slide to the slot corner when they’re in Nickel.

Franklin also said center Hunter Nourzad, who played, is banged up and less than 100 percent. No word on WR Omari Evans, listed as questionable on the availability report, who didn’t appear in the game.

3. Placekickers, revisited. Sander Sahaydak won a close battle with transfer Alex Felkins for the placekicking job, and then missed both his tries Saturday, from 38 and 34 yards, both with apparently good snaps and holds.

Felkins took over and made a 25-yarder and Penn State’s last two PATs.

A potential problem going in looks like a real and ongoing one now.

Franklin said he often tells his players the story of Sam Ficken, Penn State’s kicker when Franklin got to Penn State, who had a disastrous start to the 2012 season and recovered to have a fine career and spent time in the NFL.

“He’s a great example of trusting the process,’’ Franklin said. “Not getting too high or too low.’’

He added that Sahaydak voluntarily spoke to the team Sunday.

“I was really proud of him as a young man, like if he was my son, and as a member of this team,’’ he said. “He’s earned everybody’s respect, but with what he did there, (earned) it even more.’’

4. Full Nelson. Franklin has long said offensive lineman tend to lack the mean, physical streaks of their defensive counterparts.

He may have found an exception in JB Nelson, who started at guard in the wake of Landon Tengwall’s retirement and led the O-line with 57 snaps played Saturday.

“He is a physical guy,’’ said Franklin said of the redshirt junior, who won Saturday’s offensive “finisher of the week,’’ award from the staff.

“We talked about it all training camp. Our defensive line talked about it all training camp. There's still a lot of areas where he can grow and get better, but he gives us a presence out there that I think we need.’’

5. Final points. Penn State scored with six seconds left in Saturday’s game. The second-team offense was on the field against some WVU starters, and WVU coach Neal Brown called time twice during the drive.

Brown didn’t truly seem upset after the game, but did say, “I wouldn’t have done it,’’ and, “What goes around comes around.’’

Franklin was ready with a response.

“I believe once the twos get in the game, they deserve the right to compete,’’ he said. “If you leave your ones in, that’s a different story.’’

“Those (twos) get a limited amount of reps. They should have a chance to compete. If I was in (WVUs) situation, I would see it the same way.

“It’s hard to run the ball when they go cover zero. We should have the ability to check to our cover zero plan and have the chance to make a play. I have a lot of other things I could day, but I’ll leave it at that.’’