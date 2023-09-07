When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: The game is available only on Peacock, NBC’s stream service Peacock (Brendan Burke play-by-play, Michael Robinson color, Zora Stephenson sideline). Since streaming is technically not broadcasting, this breaks a streak of 244 straight Penn State games on what is normally considered television.

2022 records: Penn State 11-2-0, 7-2 Big Ten, Delaware 8-5, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association.

Last week: Penn State beat West Virginia 38-15. Delaware, ranked 19th in FCS, beat Stony Brook, 37-13.

Series and last meeting: The two teams have never played.

Coach: Ryan Carty, second season (9-5).

Delaware’s best player: DE Chase McGowan.

L-L connection: Four Lancaster-Lebanon League alumni play for Delaware - senior C Brock Gingrich (Cocalico), freshman OL Anthony Caccese (Exeter), senior TE Andrew Miklos and junior K/P Nate Reed (Manheim Central).

Gingrich is a two-year starter and co-captain. Reed is a transfer from East Stroudsburg who is now the Blue Hens’ first-team kicker.

Last month, UD announced that the most famous L-L/Delaware alum, former Manheim Central QB and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, made a major financial gift to the school, with his wife Stacey, to support an upcoming facilities project.

Las Vegas says: No betting line is available on the game, according to vegasinsider.com

Outlook/notes: The “outlook,’’ doesn’t require much space - Penn State is going to win easily - so let’s go straight to notes.

Penn State has two rotation players from Delaware, senior OL Sal Wormley and sophomore DE Dani Dennis-Sutton. Dennis-Sutton attended the McDonough School in Pomfret, Md. …

Delaware QB Ryan O’Conner threw for 346 yards last week, although he threw two of the Blue Hens’ three interception. …

Expect to see Lancaster-Lebanon League products WR Anthony Ivey (Manheim Township), OT J’ven Williams (Wyomissing) and TE Joey Schlaffer (Exeter), make their first appearances in a college game. …

A couple of real football things to watch from a Penn State standpoint: 1. The ongoing battle at placekicker between Sander Sahaydak and Alex Felkins; 2. The lack of explosive plays in the running game last week likely means the offensive coaches will try hard to spring Nick Singleton and/or Kaytron Allen, and 3. How James Franklin handles the Abdul Carter situation. WJAC-TV reported Wednesday that Carter was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with marijuana use and possession. Carter started last week’s game and was a full participant.

Prediction: Penn State 52, Delaware 7.