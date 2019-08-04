Matt Limegrover, Penn State’s offensive line coach, often group-texts his guys reminders, details to pay attention to, motivational thoughts and the like.
“It’s better if it comes from them than from me,’’ he said Saturday, at Penn State’s media day Saturday at Beaver Stadium. “After a while, if they look at their phones and they see (my) name all the time, sometimes they just go right past it.’’
Which is why Limegrover was happy to report that lately Michal Menet’s name has been the one on a lot of group texts.
Menet, from Exeter High in Reading, will start at center this fall for the second straight year. He 21, going on his fourth year in the program, and his texts - reminding, cajoling, pushing his guys - are evidence he’s become a leader.
Leadership is a popular word among football people, especially this time of year.
Saying it is easier than developing it, cultivating it, accurately valuing it and even defining it.
Penn State has only 10 seniors among its 85 players. The program’s ultimate leader, quarterback Trace McSorley, is no longer around. The L-word came up a lot Saturday.
“We may not have as many guys in a leadership position this particular season,’’ defensive coordinator Brent Pry said, “but we have a chance to have stronger leadership than we've had the last couple years.’’
Some of the new leaders will be obvious to fans: senior linebackers Cam Brown and
Jan Johnson, Menet (evidently), cerebral veteran cornerback John Reid and whoever ends up replacing McSorley at QB, probably Sean Clifford.
A few others, you may not have guessed.
Defensive end Shaka Toney, for example. The other starting DE, Yetur Gross-Matos, is the one on preseason award watch lists and all-America teams.
“From what our players say, Shaka is one of the great friends and teammates on the team for everybody,’’ head coach James Franklin said.
“He's the guy they all seem to go to with issues or concerns or for advice. He's obviously got a strong voice.’’
If Toney is a natural leader, wide receiver/return specialist K.J. Hamler is not.
“It’s a little difficult,’’ Hamler, a redshirt sophomore, said in April. “When somebody does something wrong, it’s on you. I feel like we’re all grown men so we should handle our business.’’
But no one else in the wide receiver’s room has stepped forward, on the field or off.
“There's guys that are thrust into leadership roles that probably, under typical situations, would not be,’’ Franklin said Saturday. “K.J. Hamler is a guy like that.’’
Hamler is a natural talker, a natural energy guy. He’s leading in a way that works for him.
“When some guys are down, some guys are tired, he brings that energy to keep the morale up,’’ said sophomore wideout Jahan Dotson.
“He always brings that energy up. He’s always laughing, he always has a smile on his face. It can pick you up in a blink of an eye.”
Occasionally, rarely, leadership can have nothing to do with on-field performance. Which brings us to Michael Shuster.
Shuster is perhaps the fifth-string quarterback. He set District Three passing records at Camp Hill High School and turned down scholarship offers from FCS schools to walk on at Happy Valley. He is the grandson of one former U.S. Congressmen and the nephew of another and, at least according to Franklin, already has a job offer after he leaves Penn State.
“Learning the offense took me a while,’’ Shuster said. “I think last year was the first year it really clicked to the point where I understood everything. In the (QB) room, I’m there to offer advice or, if they have questions, I probably have the same question. Ideas go back and forth. It’s really a thought room.’’
“He’s great with the young guys,’’ Franklin said of Shuster. “He’s like having another coach. He’s great when it comes to game-planning. He’s a culture-driver. He’s going to go on and be very, very successful.’’