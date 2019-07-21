Trace McSorley is a Raven now, and Miles Sanders an Eagle. Saquon Barkley appears headed for an adulthood that could make his college football career seem minor.

Penn State takes a hit with Fields de-commit It was the hardest decision Justin Fields ever had to make.

Not so long ago, it seemed that Justin Fields could be to Penn State as Deshaun Watson was to Clemson. He’ll quarterback Ohio State this fall.

Joe Moorhead has installed Penn State’s offense at Mississippi State and Josh Gattis is installing some Harbaugh-ized version of it at Michigan.

Mike Gesicki, Marcus Allen, Grant Haley, Charles Huff, and a number of faceless but important names from Penn State’s support staff, most importantly its recruiting support staff are all gone.

James Franklin is still there, novelty worn off, standing at a crossroads.

Penn State’s remarkable surge in 2016-17, 22 wins and a Big Ten Championship, now seems remembered chiefly for dramatic near misses.

Franklin leaned against that perception in his main-stage remarks Friday at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

He pointed out that Penn State is one of just five programs in FBS with 14 straight winning seasons, one of just six (with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington) to finish with at least nine wins and in the College Football Playoff top 15 the last three years.

The program is also second in the country in attendance, at 105,485 per game, up from 96,000 in 2013.

Yet there’s a sense that a wave has crested, and that Penn State and Franklin didn’t ride it as far as they could have. Franklin fed that, to an extent, with his emotional “we’re not elite,’’ rant after a second straight one-point loss to Ohio State last October.

“I think a little bit of that comment was misinterpreted a little bit,’’ Franklin said Friday. “We're at a point as a program, you look at the stats that I was able to list off over the last three years, where I think, … 90 percent of programs across college football would like to be where we're at.’’

At the same time, he acknowledged everything those Ohio State losses meant.

“From your perspective, probably great football games,’’ he said. “From a Penn State perspective, it breaks your heart.’’

He’s not a kid anymore, even in the ranks of the profession. No matter what’s next and no matter the fairness of it, he seems unlikely to ever shake the impression he’s more manager than creator, more marketer than genius.

Absurdly, Franklin tied for the country’s most overrated coach in a poll of his peers by CBSSports.com last summer. One survey participant said of Franklin, “His coaching peers know he is full of it.”

Without geniuses (Barkley, Moorhead) to manage, Penn State went a bland, frustrating 9-4 last year. This team isn’t clearly, at least on paper, superior to that one. The annual Cleveland.com poll of Big Ten media members picked the Nittany Lions to finish fourth, behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State, in the Big Ten East Division.

There’s nothing to do about it, of course, except to keep grinding away.

As the football machine cranks up again for another year, Franklin stands with a battalion of aides behind him, yet weirdly alone.