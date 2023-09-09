OFFENSE

• Had six first-half possessions, and delivered long, grinding, inevitable-seeming touchdown drives on five of them. As in every category on this week’s report card, we’re obviously grading on a severe curve. Stony Brook averaged 6 yards per carry against the Blue Hens in Week One. Grade: B.

DEFENSE

• One major gaffe, allowing a 66-yard touchdown run on a third-and-1 play. Otherwise, smothering, although you could argue the offense was slightly more dominant. Actually making that argument would indicate way too much free time. Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• One kicker took the first half. The other took the second. Neither attempted a field goal. Return to your corners, gentlemen. Grade: B.

COACHING

• The Lions were ready to play, efficient, and relentless from the jump. Lots of people played, and the Lions appeared to come out of it reasonably healthy. Mission, such as it was, accomplished. Grade: B.