Delaware played football before a crowd of 11,132 in its season opener last week, defeating Stony Brook, 37-13 in Suffolk County, New York.

The Blue Hens will play before 9-10 times that many Saturday, when they visit Penn State. A sizable faction will be named Gingrich.

Cocalico grad Brock Gingrich is a junior starting center and co-captain for the Blue Hens. In the middle of tailgates involving friends, family and Cocalico fans will be Dave Gingrich, Brock’s dad and Cocalico’s former coach.

“Some friends of ours are hosting the tailgate, to take that off our plate,’’ Dave Gingrich said Tuesday.

“They asked for a preliminary number, and we gave them 30. Well, now I think we’re up to about 60.’’

“I'm pretty sure the number has been about 150,’’ Brock said.

No doubt unlike some of the Blue Hens, Brock won’t be playing against a team he used to cheer for.

“My family, me and my dad, … big Nebraska Cornhuskers fans growing up,’’ Brock said.

Saturday will still be a big deal, for Brock and his teammates.

“I'd say one of the biggest takeaways we're going to get from this game is just perspective,’’ he said. “Being able to play Penn State, a big-time (Football Championship Subdivision) team. It’s a big deal, a big challenge, going up against great athletes.

“One of the things that people don't really realize is Penn State really isn't that far from here.’’

Delaware Stadium, in Newark, is only about 45 miles from Lancaster.

The state of Delaware has no pro teams, so the Blue Hens are to an extent the only game in the 302, the state’s area code.

Gingrich was among the Delaware athletes who did a “302 Tour,’’ last summer, traveling the state to participate in events and connect with fans.

“It was just to show support to the people who show us support,’’ Gingrich said. “There’s a great deal of pride here.’’

Both Penn State and Delaware have been playing the sport since the 19th century, and playing it well for nearly that long. Delaware has won six national championships, all at below whatever the major-college level was called at the time.

The full name of the Wing-T offense, rocked at high schools everywhere, is the Delaware Wing-T, for the offense’s guru, ex-Delaware coach Tubby Raymond.

The program has produced an NFL MVP (quarterback Rich Gannon), and another QB (Joe Flacco), who two decades ago was the NFL’s highest-paid player.

The longtime Lancaster-Lebanon-League-to-Delaware pipeline has included players like McCaskey’s Niquan Lee, Diante Cherry and (Penn State transfer) Joel Holler, Manheim Central’s Mike Byrne, Jarryd Moyer and, most famously, Matt Nagy, now the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.

Four Lancaster-Lebanon League alumni are on the Blue Hens’ current roster: Gingrich, freshman OL Anthony Caccese (Exeter), senior TE Andrew Miklos (Lancaster Catholic) and junior K/P Nate Reed (Manheim Central).

Yet they’ve never played before. Penn State has played F&M and Duquesne Athletic Club and the Carlisle Indians, but never Delaware.

It’s not that Penn State is reluctant to play, or pay, Football Championship Subdivision opponents. Idaho received a reported $1.45 million guarantee to come to Beaver Stadium (and lose 79-7) in 2019.

The year before, Appalachian State received a reported $1.2 million, and took Penn State to overtime before losing, 45-38. Although it has not been disclosed, Delaware is surely receiving a similar payday.

It’s not the wholesomest tradition.

“I don’t know if I’m as excited about it as everybody else is,’’ Dave Gingrich said. “Ultimately it's going to be a great experience for (Brock’s) teammates and himself, growing up in Pa. and Penn State being king, … I do think the task at hand is a little it's a little crazy. You're playing the top five team in the nation with crazy athletes all over the field. It's just a daunting task.’’