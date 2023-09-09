STATE COLLEGE — Kaytron Allen just wants the football.

He sat before a media mob following Penn State’s 63-7 rout of Delaware on Saturday and handled a variety of questions with essentially, the same answer.

“Give me the ball and I’m cool,’’ he said after carrying it 19 times, for 103 yards and a touchdown. “I don’t feel unappreciated at all.’’

Allen and Nick Singleton, Penn State’s sophomore co-starring running backs, seem different but roughly equal on the field.

Off it, Singleton is the bigger star. He’s from Pennsylvania, and was the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Governor Mifflin High School.

He made big plays right away, last year, just a few months removed from high school graduation. At one point he was leading the country in yards per carry and seemingly hadn’t broken a tackle yet.

Allen, meanwhile, broke them over and over as the kind of back who turns a 3-yard gain into 6, again and again.

It’s not at all clear that Singleton’s the better player. It’s not at all clear that he isn’t, especially since he seemed to learn from Allen as last season wore on.

“He’s a physical runner, and I try to be like that,” Singleton said Saturday. “He’s taught me a lot about patience.”

Head coach James Franklin calls them co-starters, which seems about right in this case, and he spent some media time stumping for Allen last week.

“I just want to make sure that our fans and everybody that follows Penn State closely knows how fortunate we are and how blessed we are to have Kaytron in our locked room,” Franklin said, unprompted, near the beginning of his weekly news conference Tuesday.

“I want to make sure we recognize and are appreciative of that.’’

He elaborated during the media scrum after Wednesday’s practice.

“When we talk to football people, (former New York Jets coach Al) Groh came here this summer and spent a couple of days with us, and he raved about Kaytron,’’ Franklin said.

“When we talk to the NFL scouts … I hope from our fan base and from our media that he’s appreciated externally the way he is internally by his teammates and the coaching staff.”

Franklin coached that sentiment Saturday. Allen started, which he doesn’t usually, got eight more carries than Singleton and more than twice as many yards. Singleton did have three touchdowns.

Showcasing Allen was an apparent focus for Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. That’s how granular the game plan can get when winning isn’t an issue.

Singleton and Allen seem genuinely cool with each other.

“These guys have bought into the idea that we have two starting tailbacks,’’ Franklin said. “Sometimes, in the heat of battle, they want more opportunities. But I think they also understand, long term, not only for their collegiate careers but afterward, showing that they have a lot of tread left on their tires (is valuable) for the long haul.’’

Against this level of competition, Franklin’s options are multiple, to put it mildly.

The tight end position, for example, was targeted just four times in the week one defeat of West Virginia.

Saturday, Penn State’s very first snap was from a five-wide-receiver formation, but two of the five were TEs and one of them, Theo Johnson, got the ball from QB Drew Allar. For the game, TEs were targeted eight times, and one of them, Tyler Warren, had a co-game-high six catches.

The offense was efficient and precise and steamrolling and none of it means much.

Next week Big Ten play begins on the road at Illinois. The Illini yielded 539 yards in a loss at Kansas on Friday night, and barely survived Toledo at home in Week One.

So it gets more serious, but maybe not a lot more.

Sports columnist Mike Gross covers Penn State football for LNP.