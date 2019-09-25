Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:
1. A neighboring rival: There are a lot of Penn State-Maryland connections. James Franklin used to coach there, and was in line to be head coach there until a succession plan was scuttled.
Eleven Penn State players are from Maryland. Both schools recruit hard in the so-called DMV (Delaware, Maryland, Northern Virginia) region. Legions of Penn State alumni are within driving distance.
Both teams are coming off a bye. The game is Friday night. It’s a Big Ten conference opener with some twists.
“I think that's where football is in some ways maybe different than other sports, is how competitive it is year-round,’’ Franklin said.
“You’re trying to protect your state. You're trying to protect your footprint. It’s not just Saturday afternoon. It’s recruiting. You're battling with these guys year-round.”
2. Third down(er): The offense is 127th in the country in third-down conversions (seven of 30) but that’s been mitigated by explosive plays.
The defense is 25th in the country in defending third down (16 conversions in 54 tries) but considering how many third-and-longs the D has forced (and the quality of opposition), 16 conversions is a ton.
“It was a big part of our bye week studies and discussion,’’ Franklin said. “I think overall just an awareness of our players and coaches understanding the situation we're in, where the sticks are, what they have to get to, and then the calls that we make and our players understanding the strengths and weaknesses of those calls.
“So we have to make an awareness. It's just all those things. It was a big point of emphasis over the bye week.’’
3. Roster management: An NCAA rule allows players to play four games or less and redshirt. This is week four.
“We just had some discussions on some guys that played the first two games or three games, and we have to decide, are we going to play in this fourth game or not?” Franklin said.
“(In some cases) we're going to save this fourth game for later in the year for injuries or whatever it may be, or they are just not ready, and the coaches are not comfortable with putting them in in a tightly contested game at this point.’’
One note in this context: True-freshman LB Brandon Smith has been elevated to second-team Sam linebacker this week. Smith, probably the top recruit on Penn State’s roster not named Micah Parsons, has appeared in two games.
Smith is long (6-4, 240), rangy, athletic, and, potentially, an answer to some of the pass-coverage issues that have made third down a problem.
4. TGIF? Not so much: Like almost all college coaches, Franklin is opposed to playing on Friday. But Penn State did it last year, at Illinois, and as always, he has a plan.
For one thing, Franklin he’s been blaring Maryland’s fight song “which I’ve been hearing for years,’’ in practice this week.
“It sounds silly but one of the challenges is when you play a Friday game, there's nothing to do during the day,’’ he said.
“Like when you play Saturday night, they can watch games all afternoon. What you don't want to do is lay around and sleep all day.’’
Maryland has small locker rooms, so the coaches dress at the hotel. The training staff does its taping (ankles, etc.) outside.
“I think the last Friday experience will help with that,’’ he said. I think the sports scientists have helped with that, as well. And then there's other challenges. I think having an awareness of the atmosphere you're going to go into.’’
5. Sack race: On paper, the defensive line should be Penn State’s best position-group. On paper, it hasn’t quite been. The Lions have 11 quarterback sacks in three games, but seven of them were against hopelessly overmatched Idaho week one.
“I don't think there's any doubt that people are max-protecting,’’ Franklin said. “I don't think there's any doubt that people are chipping. But most importantly, we've been able to make people one-dimensional. We have to be able to take advantage of that.”
Franklin said he’s confident the sacks will come, “based on history and based on production and (DL coach) Sean Spencer.’’
He added that, “I know that will continue to grow as the season goes on, and I think we'll see more of that come Saturday afternoon.’’
He meant Friday night.