Penn Manor High School graduate Mike Treier has been hired as an assistant coach with the NFL New York Giants.
Footballscoop.com originally reported the hiring by new Giants’ head coach Joe Judge, citing club sources. SNY TV later confirmed the report. Treier’s Twitter page was updated Thursday with photos of Treier in Giants’ clothing. His job is listed as defensive assistant.
Treier spent last season as a safeties coach and recruiting coordinator at Marshall University. That’s the fourth job he’s held - a couple of them only very briefly - since December.
He accepted a position as a defensive analyst with new Florida State coach Mike Norvell Dec. 27, according to his own Twitter account. Then he reportedly took a job Jan. 17 as safeties coach at Colorado State, which also has a new head man in former Boston College coach Steve Addazio.
Another Penn Manor grad, Cody Booth, will be Addazio’s tight ends coach, Colorado State announced Wednesday. Booth had been on Addazio’s staff at Boston College.
Treier played quarterback at Penn Manor before injuries ended his playing career. He was a student coach at Penn Manor while attending Millersville University in 2009-2010, and then transferred to Temple, where he was a student assistant under Addazio, and where Booth was playing for Addazio.