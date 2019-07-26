As NFL training camp begins, the Eagles are widely considered Super bow contenders, so the question that hangs over eveything is, will quarterback Carson Wentz stay healthy?
And if the answer is no, can backup Nate Sudfeld step in, a la Nick Foles?
When Foles came off the bench near the end of the 2017 regular season to lead the Birds to a Super Bowl title, it established his legacy among Philadelphia sports heroes.
It also meant he probably wasn’t going to be Wentz’s backup too much longer. Once he proved himself as deserving of a chance to be a starter once again, Foles was sooner or later going to get that opportunity, with a nice payday, somewhere else.
Because of the salary cap, NFL teams can’t afford to pay two quarterbacks starting-level money, especially when one guy was drafted to be your franchice QB.
This past offseason, Philadelphia signed Wentz to a lucrative extension, keeping him with the Eagles in his prime, through 2024. And now Foles is the starting signal caller for the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a four-year, $88 million deal he inked as a free agent.
All I know about 25-year-old Sudfeld, who was originally drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins, is that the Eagles are high on him. And he has NFL size (6-6), good pocket mobility, and has been around long enough to be comfortable with the offense.
I do remember him as a college player at Indiana, because the Hoosiers faced Penn State in the Big Ten. He enjoyed a good NCAA career — certainly good enough to be drafted, after throwing for 27 touchdowns as a senior — but I don’t recall thinking about him as an eventual pro.
Did the Birds’ salary cap situation preclude them from bringing in a more experienced veteran backup? I don’t know. It’s possible they just think Sudfeld is up to the challenge, should Wentz go down again.
I just hope we don’t have to find out.
