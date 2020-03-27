After last week’s column addressed what the Eagles did via free agency (Javon Hargrave) and a trade (Darius Slay) to bolster their defense, this one is dedicated to what they didn’t do:

Add any wide receivers, despite a terrible, injury-riddled performance by that position last season.

In a recent update, General Manager Howie Roseman said the Birds don’t consider the wideout group still under contract the disaster most fans do.

I hope he’s right, and we’re just being glass-half-empty people when we point out DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are coming off major injuries and are at least 30 years old.

Former practice squader Greg Ward looked good as a slot receiver at the end of the 2019-20 season, but it seems risky to count on him heavily when he’s only played well for a few games.

Roseman also is expecting J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to make a giant step forward in his second year.

Again, all of these scenarios could come to pass, but it strikes me as too much of a rosy scenario, which makes me very nervous.

That leaves the NFL draft as the final opportunity for the Eagles to improve their corps of wide receivers, to get both younger and faster — which they desperately need.

The good news? This draft is absolutely loaded with pass catchers. It’s so deep, the Birds could end up with at least two wideouts who will play pivotal roles for years in Carson Wentz’s offense.

But the Birds’ drafting track record for wide receivers (at least in recent years) has to get better. For example, Nelson Algholor was good during the Super Bowl season (and I will always remember that), but his overall body of work as a first rounder was subpar, which is why he’s no longer an Eagle.

Numerous mock drafts have Philadelphia taking LSU’s Justin Jefferson in the first round. I would be fine with that. He had a monster season as one of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s many targets, and should still be available at No. 21 when the team selects.

But the Eagles can’t afford to get this wrong — or their other picks in the first several rounds. Their missing on too many drafted players in previous years makes the stakes that much higher.

Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.