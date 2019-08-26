Matthew Wright is not making it easy for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Wright, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, is battling incumbent Chris Boswell for the Steelers place-kicking job.
Wright, who played college ball for the University of Central Florida, hit his only field goal attempt in the Steelers' 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee Sunday night.
Wright's 31-yard field goal in the third quarter made him 3 for 3 in field-goal tries in the first three exhibition games. His other field goals were from 42 and 46 yards. He has also is a perfect 2 for 2 in his preseason extra-point attempts.
Here are highlights of the Steelers win. Wright's field goal is at the 6:29 mark of the video.
Boswell, who struggled last season, is also perfect on kicks in the preseason. He is 2 for 2 on field goal tries and 4 for 4 on extra-point attempts.
Steelers' preseason stats from NFL.com
Tomlin will likely decide on his kicker after the Steelers' final preseason game, which is Thursday at Carolina. That is also the day that Boswell is scheduled to get a $2 million bonus for being on the roster.