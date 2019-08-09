Pittsburgh plays their first preseason contest tonight and two Lampeter-Strasburg grads will be among the Steelers who will see their first game-action this year.
Pittsburgh's Matt Feiler, who is expected to be the starting right tackle, and Matthew Wright, who is battling incumbent Chris Boswell for the kicking job, are both ex-Pioneers.
What: Preseason football
When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Who: Buccaneers at Steelers
TV: WHP Channel 21
Feiler, who played college ball at Bloomsburg, made 10 starts last season when he replaced an injured Marcus Gilbert.
Matt Feiler's NFL stats via pro-football-reference.com
“I never really thought the position was mine to begin with,” Feiler said, as reported by Gerry Dulac at post-gazette.com. “They’re pushing me to be my best and I’m pushing them to be their best. It’s a good competition. ... I feel like I picked up kind of where I left off.”
For Feiler, 27, this will be his fourth season with the Steelers.
Wright, a rookie, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Central Florida.
Wright and Boswell with alternate kicks tonight, as reported by Joe Rutter at TribLive.com.
“There’s things I can work on,” Wright said, as reported by Joe Starkey at post-gazette.com. “The 52-yarder (a field goal attempt he missed in practice), I hit that one weird today and the other day. I’ll figure that out before the game. I’m real excited to show what I can do.”
In four seasons at Central Florida, Wright, 23, made 98.6 percent (210-213) of his extra points and 77.5 (55 of 71) percent of his field goals.
Matthew Wright's college kicking stats via sports-reference.com