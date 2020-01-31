A few people have asked me whom I’m going to root for in the Super Bowl.
I usually give a kind of shoulder-shrugging answer, basically saying I don’t really have a preference between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
There aren’t a lot of feelings either way; I just hope the game today is a good one, and I expect it to be.
But if push comes to shove, maybe I’m rooting a little for the Chiefs — because of head coach Andy Reid.
Reid is the winningest coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl championship. While with the Eagles, he took them to five NFC title games — a pretty remarkable statistic for anyone other than Bill Belichick, who seems to get there almost every year — while only advancing once to the Super Bowl.
When Reid was fired by the Birds, it was time to part ways. But he was still a great coach, and it’s no wonder the Chiefs quickly hired him.
I felt the same way about former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil when he was hired by the then-St. Louis Rams and eventually won a Super Bowl.
As for Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City and San Francisco appear to be well matched. Can the 49ers get a consistent pass rush against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? How well will Jimmy Garappolo — the 49ers’ underpublicized signal caller — play? How much of a disruptive impact will cornerback Richard Sherman have against Mahomes’ passing attack? Will he blanket Tyreek Hill?
Who on the 49ers will try to cover all-world tight end Travis (brother of Jason) Kelce? Will San Francisco’s Raheem Mostert be able to run the ball against Kansas City like he did earlier in the playoffs?
I’m not going to make a prediction because I don’t feel strongly one way or the other. I’ve seen a comparison of this mostly young 49ers squad to the 1982 Super Bowl champions, the first of San Francisco’s five Lombardi Trophy winners.
We’ll see. Should be a fun game!
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.