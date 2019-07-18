Mark May's two Super Bowl rings, which were stolen in February, have been recovered. An arrest was made when Marcel Behnert tried to sell the rings to Gold and Silver Pawn, the shop featured on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" show, as reported by ABC15.com.
Shop employees became suspicious because Benhert was asking just $12,000 for the two rings, which is well below the jewelry's value. Benhert also had no provenance for the items.
May, who earned the rings as an offensive lineman for the Washington Redskins, last wore the rings at a charity event in Arizona. He forgot them in a Tempe hotel safe and that's how Behnert, an employee at the establishment, came to possess them.
May, who played for the University of Pittsburgh and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has worked as a television analyst since his retirement in 1993.