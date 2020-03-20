The NFL’s offseason free agent frenzy started last week, with the Eagles making several moves on the defensive side: Signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, letting safety Malcolm Jenkins go, and trading for and signing cornerback Darius Slay.

I don’t know much about Hargrave, 27, who played previously with the Steelers, but this seems like an acquisition that should boost the defensive line performance and give Fletcher Cox some help.

The Jenkins decision is a lot riskier. I realize he’s 32, which is not prime age for an NFL player, but he was still very good and very durable. His leadership on and off the field will be sorely missed, too. I don’t know what went on here, because Jenkins signed with the Saints for basically what he had been making with the Birds. So this had to involve more than money. Many are comparing his departure to when Philly cut ties with future Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, who was the heart and soul of Jim Johnson’s defense for years.

With Jenkins leaving, Jalen Mills will switch from corner to safety, where he played in college. We’ll see how that works.

On the trade for Slay, which cost the Eagles third- and fifth-round 2020 draft picks, I’ve seen a range of reactions. Some think the team overpaid (his new contract makes him the NFL’s top paid corner) for a guy who’s 29 and possibly past his prime. Others assert that Slay is way better than any cornerback the club had last season — and the best they’ve had in years — so that alone makes the deal worth it.

I lean toward the latter view. The Birds did try to land free agent CB Byron Jones, so this was Plan B. But I’m OK with that. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also drafted Slay when Schwartz was Detroit’s head coach, so he’s very familiar with Slay’s skill set and intangibles and must be confident they will fit in well with the defense. This should not be overlooked.

The bottom line? It’ll be up to Slay to prove the critics wrong.

Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.