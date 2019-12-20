I was talking the other day with some co-workers about the upcoming Eagles-Cowboys game and the conversation switched to a discussion of Super Bowl favorites.
The Ravens have to be right up there.
With the Birds’ up-and-down season this year, I’ve found myself changing channels to watch Baltimore quite a few times. And that is one very impressive team.
I don’t know how many Ravens fans there are in Lancaster County, but they should be excited. The team has a great shot to get home field advantage for the playoffs, meaning they would host the AFC championship game if they got that far.
What’s different this year for Baltimore? The Ravens are nearly always elite defensively, but now the offense is dynamic, too, behind second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The former Heisman Trophy winner was the fifth quarterback drafted in 2018 — behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen — and was the final selection in the first round, No. 32.
He may end up the best of the bunch.
Jackson has steered Baltimore to a 12-2 record, throwing for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Plus, he’s run for a record-breaking 1,103 yards, an insane number for a quarterback. And there are still two games left in the regular season.
Jackson deserves the MVP. (I also just read a great profile of him on si.com — “Jackson’s faith keeps him humble.” What an incredible young man.)
After starting the season 2-2, the Ravens have reeled off 10 straight victories, including over Seattle, San Francisco, Houston and New England. So the team hasn’t picked up its wins against some powder-puff schedule.
Baltimore is fun to watch, too, now that it possesses a potent, diversified offense — you know, the kind Philadelphia was supposed to have.
Once the Eagles are out of the postseason — if they even make it — I’ll be rooting for the Ravens.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.