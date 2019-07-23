The Philadelphia Eagles and Pitttsburgh Steelers both open training camp this week. Here's a look at when the teams will practice, when the public can attend and the preseason schedule for both teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles report to camp Wednesday and have their first full practice, which will be closed to the public, on Thursday, according to Eagles.com.

Most of the training camp practices will be held at the Eagles NovaCare Complex.

Here from ESPN.com are the reporting dates, first practice days and sites for training camp for each NFL team.

All but one of the Eagles' practices will be closed to the general public. But many will be open to season ticket holders, charity groups and corporate members.

Here's a link to the practice schedule at Eagles.com.

And here's a link from Brandon Lee Gowton at bleedinggreennation.com with a schedule of when coaches and players will speak to the media and start times for each day of camp.

The open practice will be held at Lincoln Financial Field August 4 at 7 p.m. There will be a $10 admission fee with the money going to autism research. Parking will be free.

Here's a link to buy tickets for the event, which will also include autographs from Eagles alumni and kids activities.

The Eagles will play four exhibition games on Thursday nights in August.

Aug. 8 -- The Eagles host the Titans, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 -- The Eagles play at Jacksonville where they will go against former Birds QB Nick Foles at 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 -- The Eagles host the Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

August 29 -- The Eagles visit the Jets, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers report to camp Thursday and have their first practice Friday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Steelers camp runs until Aug. 29 with most of the practices beginning at 2:55 p.m. Most are sessions to the public.

Here's a link from TribLive.com to the practice schedule, including the dates that are closed to the public.

During camp, Steelers alumni will be on hand to sign autographs from 2-3 p.m., including Merril Hoge on Friday and Rocky Bleir on Monday.

Here's a list of the Steelers alums who will be signing autographs with details on the sessions from Steelers.com.

The Steelers will have a practice at Heinz Field 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

Here's the list of the Steelers exhibition games.

Aug. 9 -- The Steelers host Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 -- The Steelers host Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 -- The Steelers visit the Titans, 8 p.m.

Aug. 29 -- The Steelers visit the Panthers, 7 p.m.