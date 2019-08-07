The Oakland Raiders are the NFL team on this season of HBO's "Hard Knocks." The 2019 version of the series, which follows a team through training camp, debuted Tuesday night.
During the first episode, one of Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's kids showed he's still figuring out what playing for a new team means.
Brown, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, was asked by one of his sons, "Where's Roethlisberger?" The receiver's son was referring Brown's former teammate Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
An elite wideout, Brown was traded to the Raiders after he had an acrimonious split with the Steelers and Roethlisberger in particular.
Here's video of Brown and his kids asking about Roethlisberger in a "Hard Knocks" preview.