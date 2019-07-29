Trace McSorley is expected to get more reps at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. At least in training camp.
The former Penn State QB is the Ravens third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind starter Lamar Jackson and backup Robert Griffin III.
But Griffin broke a bone in his right hand, which is his throwing hand, during practice Saturday and is expected to "miss practice for at least a few weeks" as reported at BaltimoreRavens.com.
"I've got a little issue with my thumb," Griffin said as reported by Fox5DC.com
McSorley, who won more games at Penn State than any other quarterback in program history and also holds the records for most career and single-season passing yards, has seen most of his action in Ravens' camp as a special teams player.
The special teams play will continue despite McSorley's increased quarterback responsibilities. "That doesn't change," McSorley said, according to BaltimoreRavens.com.
His special teams play is expected to be the determining factor in McSorley making, or not making, the Ravens.
Griffin was hurt when his hand hit a defender's helmet while following through with his passing motion.
The Ravens could sign another quarterback. But for now, McSorley, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round, Jackson and Griffin are the only QBs on the Ravens' roster.
The Ravens begin the regular season on Sept. 8.