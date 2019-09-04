NFL 2019: Elliott's holdout clouds high hopes for Cowboys

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas.

 Michael Ainsworth

Ezekiel Elliott has ennded his holdout. The running back and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a six-year, $90 million deal, which makes him the NFL's highest paid running back.

Ian Rapoport reported the news on his Twitter account. Here's a look at the breaking news being reported on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter