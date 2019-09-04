Ezekiel Elliott has ennded his holdout. The running back and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a six-year, $90 million deal, which makes him the NFL's highest paid running back.
Ian Rapoport reported the news on his Twitter account. Here's a look at the breaking news being reported on Twitter.
The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019
Most runs of 10-or-more yards since 2016:— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 3, 2019
Ezekiel Elliott: 110
Jordan Howard: 93
Todd Gurley: 91
Melvin Gordon: 85
The @dallascowboys and RB @EzekielElliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL. (via @RapSheet + @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/XBnFpj06aA— NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2019
Source says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott takes home $50 million in guarantees, eclipsing Todd Gurley’s mark of $45 million. So there’s another one.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2019