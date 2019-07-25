Two Philadelphia Eagles and two Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked in the top 50 of all NFL merchandise sales according to the NFLPA. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (ranked 13th) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (39) made the list.
For the Steelers, sales for JuJu Smith Schuster (25) and James Connor (47) items were both ranked.
Former Penn State and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's merchandise sales was 10th.
And former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who moved from the Eagles to the Jacksonville in the offseason, ranked 18th.
The rankings are based on sales from March 1 to May 31 of this year.
The items sold include jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, photos, bobbleheads, drinkware and pet products.