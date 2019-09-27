Did the Eagles save their season with that 34-27 victory over the Packers on Thursday night in Green Bay?
It’s too early to say, but a 2-2 record after four games (when people were probably anticipating the Birds would be 3-1) is definitely better than 1-3.
If the Eagles had lost, they’d also risk being three games behind the Cowboys (who play the Drew Brees-less Saints) for the NFC East lead, once this weekend’s games were over.
There’s plenty of the season left, of course, and two head-to-head matchups remaining with Dallas, but that’s not the kind of early hole you want to dig yourself out of.
The Birds still don’t have DeSean Jackson back, but Alshon Jeffery returned and caught a touchdown pass in the Green Bay win.
What I really liked was the offensive balance, which reminded me of the 2017 Super Bowl season. The team never really had that last season, but against the Packers, both Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders ran effectively, like Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount did during the championship drive two years ago.
As for the defense, I guess we’ll just have to get used to the Eagles being stout versus the run (it always seems that way, doesn’t it?) and getting torched by every quarterback — journeyman or future Hall of Famer — under the sun.
The lack of a consistent pass rush and injuries to the cornerback position are certainly not helping matters.
It’s pretty sobering when you watch some other playoff contenders (Dallas, New England, Chicago, etc.) and see how much better their defenses are.
The last-minute, game-winning stand against Green Bay was huge, though. If there’s such a thing as momentum in the NFL, perhaps the Birds’ defense can feed off of that after a rough beginning to the season.
Or maybe I’ll just have to get used to box scores where the Eagles surrender 350-plus yards passing and try to hold on to victory by their fingertips.
I hope not.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.