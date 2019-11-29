If you’re a serious fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, you could read newspaper articles and columns (print and online) as well as fan websites about the team almost 24/7.
There’s a lot to comment on so far this season, but the biggest question is pretty obvious: What’s wrong with quarterback Carson Wentz?
There’s been much buzz about that, and the opinions seem to fall into two camps: Wentz’s lack of wide receiver speed and consistency is severely limiting his effectiveness, so the situation is mostly not his fault, or it is his fault because true elite signal callers elevate their game when skill players are out with injuries.
I don’t envy Wentz having to throw to guys who can’t get separation, or drop passes at the worst possible times. And this is the second straight year he’s had to deal with the lack of a deep threat because the wide receiver signed or traded for (Mike Wallace in 2018, DeSean Jackson now) to provide that is hurt.
But Wentz is also being paid like an elite quarterback, and he’s not even close to producing like one.
Other than three-plus seasons of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, when has Tom Brady ever had high-end wide receivers? He’s managed to make do.
No, I’m not expecting Wentz to perform as well as Brady, of course, but other QBs have managed to play well while shorthanded.
I know what Wentz is capable of. We saw it in the second half of the Washington game the first week of the season and we saw it two years ago in the franchise’s march to its first Super Bowl title.
Wentz may not have been at the helm in Super Bowl LII versus the Patriots, but if it weren’t for his MVP-caliber performance the first three-quarters of the season, the Eagles don’t post the best record in the NFC and get homefield advantage all the way through to the conference championship.
We all know what Wentz can do. We just want the 2017 version back.
