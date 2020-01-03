As I watched “Eagles Postgame Live” after the 34-17 regular-season-ending victory over the Giants, analyst Ray Didinger made an interesting observation.
There is a tipping point, he said, at which the Birds’ injury crisis would just be too much to overcome. Amazingly, it hasn’t happened yet — although now the competition will get a whole lot stiffer.
Quarterback Carson Wentz has been one of the few constants throughout the 2019-20 season, and it’s a miracle he’s made it this far without getting hurt, given what happened the two seasons prior.
Five weeks ago, many Eagles fans (and pro football pundits) were asking what was wrong with Wentz. Or, at least, where was the elite quarterback we saw in 2017, the one who would’ve won MVP if he hadn’t blown out his knee?
Well, since the season’s nadir when the Birds fell to 5-7 following a loss to lowly Miami, Wentz has been that guy. He’s led a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks in the Eagles’ 4-0 late season run. And he’s done it with Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard and Lane Johnson missing at least some of the action, if not all of it.
I heard somewhere that Wentz is the only QB to ever throw for 4,000 yards without any of his receivers accumulating 500 yards. For most of the season, he’s been forced to contend with a severe lack of depth and speed there and costly dropped balls.
He was also missing receivers when they were open, and fumbling a lot when sacked, for which he took responsibility.
But great players elevate the play of those around them, so that’s how the Birds were able to win the division-clinching game on the road with people like Greg Ward, Boston Scott and Josh Perkins filling key roles.
Scott and Ward, in particular, have been revelations. I think they deserve a real chance to carve out a role on next season’s team.
But thanks to them, Wentz and so many others, the Birds don’t have to think about that yet because the 2020 playoffs and the Seattle Seahawks await.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.