Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was visited at the Bears camp recently by his former Manheim Central coaches Mike Williams and Dave Hahn. Nagy has never been shy about crediting Central and Lancaster County for the role both have played in his success.
Here's an interview with Nagy, Williams and Hahn from the Bears Twitter account with the three reminiscing about Nagy's high school days.
Coach Nagy will never forget where he came from.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2019
This is @InsideTheBears. pic.twitter.com/14DVDHHMqL
Nagy, who is beginnins his second season as the Bears coach, is getting his team ready for their final preseason game, which is Thursday against Tennseess.
Hahn and Williams are getting ready for Week 2 of the high school football season. The Barons who beat Susquehanns in the season opener, host Hempfield Friday.