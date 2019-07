Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game Wednesday afternoon. Nagy, a Manheim Central grad, gunned a strike on the ceremonial toss prior to the Cubs-Reds contest.Â

Here's a look at his delivery.

Hey Chicago, what do you say? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/iNbBr54py8 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 17, 2019