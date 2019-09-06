Here are some thoughts on the Eagles as they start the season at home today against the division rival Washington Redskins.
Offense: If Carson Wentz stays healthy — and that’s a big if — the Birds should be one of the highest scoring units in the NFL. I liked the trade for DeSean Jackson, because the team desperately needed a vertical threat to add to Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, and I really look forward to seeing what rookie running back Miles Sanders can do. I also expect second-year tight end Dallas Goedert to be a much bigger part of the offense.
Defense: I’m not as confident here, primarily because of injuries to the linebacking corps (and elsewhere). Lineman Fletcher Cox is back, which is a huge relief. There are quite a few questions on this side of the ball, but at least the Eagles possess playmakers on D just as they do offensively. Former first-round draft pick Derek Barnett, who spent almost the previous season injured, is someone who could come into his own. New additions like interior lineman Malik Jackson will be counted on as well.
Special teams: Kicker Jake Elliott’s consistency on shorter field goals is still a concern, but if you need a 61-yarder to beat the New York Giants on the last play of the game, he’s your man.
Prediction: I believe the Birds have a good chance to win the NFC East, with the Dallas Cowboys as their main competition. An 11-5 record is a common prediction for Philly, which sounds about right. What I’d really love, though, is the best record in the conference, whatever that is, so the Eagles have homefield advantage till the Super Bowl. That was the formula they used two seasons ago en route to the franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Making the playoffs is the No. 1 priority, of course, but the more postseason games at Lincoln Financial Field the better. A 13-3 record should be good enough for that; a 12-4 record might be.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.