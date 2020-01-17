Though the Eagles season ended sooner than the team and its fans hoped, we did get some welcome news last week.
Former Birds wide receiver Harold Carmichael learned he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a worthy and long overdue honor for one of the franchise’s greats.
When I first started rooting for the Eagles in the 1970s, Carmichael was one of the club’s few standouts, along with linebacker Bill Bergey. Until Dick Vermeil came along later in the decade as head coach, the team was pretty bad.
So Carmichael’s accomplishments for much of that decade stand out even more because they came without a lot of help.
As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank points out, Carmichael was fifth in NFL history in career receptions when he retired in 1984. From 1973 through 1983, he led the NFL in yards (8,414), touchdowns (77) and catches (549).
He’s still the Birds’ franchise leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
But it wasn’t until now — 30 or so years since he’s been eligible — that Carmichael was even a finalist for the Hall of Fame.
Even more remarkable is his backstory. Unrecruited by any major colleges for football, the 6-8 Carmichael was a seventh round draft choice of the Eagles out of Southern University, where he was originally a walk-on.
As Frank noted, he’s the eighth receiver drafted in the seventh round or later to make the Hall of Fame and the first whose career began in the 1970s or later.
One of my favorite moments during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade was seeing the respect the players had for those who went before by wearing throwback jerseys, as if to say, “This victory is for you, too.”
So it was cool to see Brent Celek in Carmichael’s No. 17 jersey. I was surprised when I later learned the Birds hadn’t retired his number.
I think it’s about time they do, to join the franchise’s nine other retired numbers, including Chuck Bednarik’s 60, Reggie White’s 92, Steven Van Buren’s 15 and Brian Dawkins’ 20.
