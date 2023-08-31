Millersville started slow, finished fast and got its 2023 football season off to a roaring start with a 33-7 demolition of visiting Saint Anselm on Thursday night on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Robert Footman Jr. ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 154 yards and two scores and led the Marauders (1-0) to their first win.

“You talk about confidence and maturation,” Marauders coach J.C. Morgan said of the Columbia product, “at times it came through.”

The Hawks (0-1) broke the scoring ice early in the second quarter as Vincent Wagner capped a 10-play, 70-yard possession, running it in from the 10. It was one of the few successful rushing plays the Hawks would execute.

Troubled with poor field position — their first three possessions started at their own 1, 2, and 18 — the Marauders struggled early to establish a flow.

“I wasn’t thrilled with the start,” Morgan said. “The momentum started to swing a little bit.”

It really swung in the Marauders’ direction when Saint Anselm’s Chase Hickey shanked a punt from his 21, and it traveled only 14 yards.

The Marauders took over at the 35, and seven plays later Footman ran over from the 19 to put MU on the scoreboard. Twenty-four seconds later the Marauders were in the end zone again after Gus Ross picked off Anthony Santino at the Hawks’ 26. Footman (12-26-0) found Trey Gretzinger for a touchdown on the next play and, despite failing to convert PATs, Millersville had a lead it would not relinquish.

Back-to-back sacks by Randy Okungu and Ryan Aument stopped the Hawks’ first possession of the second half and the MU offense took over. Freshman Jaquan Howard (20-110) broke off first-down runs of 12 and 15 yards, forcing the Hawks to take a timeout, then ran for 17 and another first down out of the stoppage. Footman completed the drive, scoring from the 12, then passed to Brian Richardson for the 2-point PAT to open a 20-7 lead with 6:08 left in the third quarter.

“Jaquan was feeling it tonight,” Morgan said.

By then the Hawks were pretty much one-dimensional — they would finish with 16 yards net on 21 rushes — and went exclusively to the air.

Behind the passing of Santino (31-49-1, 191 yards) the Hawks drove inside the Marauder 15. Santino’s completion inside the 10 was stripped by Garrett Cox, with KeShaun Jones scooping up the loose ball at the 17. He dashed down the right sideline 83 yards for the score that broke Saint Anselm’s back, one minute into the fourth quarter.

Taking over on downs at their own 36, with 8:47 to play, the Marauders drove 64 yards in 10 plays as Footman scrambled and found Mekhi Alexander in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard TD completion that iced the victory.

“We’re excited about the win,” Morgan said. “We definitely have a lot to clean up, but it’s great to say you’re 1-0, as opposed to 0-1.”