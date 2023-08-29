In its heyday, the foundation of Millersville football’s success was built on what then head coach Gene Carpenter liked to call roadgraders — offensive linemen who, like the construction equipment they emulated, would scrape and flatten anything in front of them.

As fortunes and coaches changed, that foundation eroded. As did success.

Breaking news: the roadgraders are back. And so is Millersville.

Beginning his fifth season at the’Ville, head coach J.C. Morgan welcomes back 10 regulars on offense, including all five offensive linemen, from a team that won five of its last seven games in the 2022 season.

With expectations high, the Marauders open the season on Thursday welcoming St. Anselem to Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

“It’s always good to go out on a positive note,” Morgan said of the team’s 2022 finish. “Momentum is a powerful thing, and the guys are feeling the positive momentum right now.”

Driving that momentum are the offensive linemen who include center Michael Bennett, guards Logan Fleegal and Zac Shelley — a Lampeter-Strasburg alum — and tackles Tyler Lacey and Lex Rivera.

That quintet paved the way for a run game that totaled 1,461 yards — 319 more than the previous two seasons combined. The Marauders’ five wins were the most since 2006 and their four wins in the PSAC East the most since 2000 as they finished the year 4-3 in the East, 5-6 overall.

“When we came in we knew we would have to put a lot of resources into that group, and the first thing we looked for was character,” said Morgan, who credited position coach Matt Kelleher with the unit’s success.

Bennett, a pre-med major with a 3.68 GPA, enters his fourth season as a starter. Lacey and Fleegal return for their third while Shelley and Rivera are entering their second.

They front an offense directed by sophomore quarterback Robert Footman. The Columbia alum was one of four QBs — and the only one returning — who took snaps in 2022. He made his collegiate debut, as a runner, in the fourth game of the season, a loss at West Chester.

“He got a few plays and ... he looked like a freshman out there,” Morgan said.

“It was definitely a bumpy ride,” said Footman. “But ... I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Footman came off the bench to complete 5 of 8 pass attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Lock Haven, then made his home debut the next week completing 10 of 17 for 93 yards and a score in a victory over East Stroudsburg.

Morgan said Footman’s confidence influenced his decision to play him.

“It definitely was a big adjustment,” Footman said. “Once you mentally prepare, the speed of the game slows down a little bit.”

Footman threw for 192 yards and ran for 127 in a win over Shippensburg. He was injured in a late-game sack in a loss to Kutztown, finishing his inaugural season with 738 yards and five TDs passing and another 252 yards and two scores rushing.

Benefitting from the O-line’s maturation, Jaheim Morris came into his own at running back. The Cedar Cliff product ran 181 times for 822 yards and seven TDs. He also had 19 catches for 196 yards and three TDs.

“We have a deep backfield group,” Morgan said, with a nod to Jaiden Thomas, Matt Frauen, Trey Gretzinger and red-shirt freshman Jaquan Howard.

Brian Richardson steps in at tight end for the graduated Eli Workinger. Mekhi Alexander, Hakim Melvin and Kam Taylor return to the wide receiver corps.

On the defensive side, 10 starters from the Ville’s 3-3-5 alignment return to burnish a reputation earned in the final eight games of the year. Over that span they held five of their eight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing and three rushing TDs.

Leading the attack is safety Steve Sweeney. A grad student who earned Academic All-American honors in 2022, Sweeney accounted for 32 tackles, 18 solo, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

“That (finish) built up everybody’s confidence,” said Sweeney. “A lot of the games were close and hard fought. Finally, we got over the hump from a 2-9 team.”

Joining Sweeney in the Marauder’s five-man secondary are safeties Omar Ba and Alex Pelegrin, and corners Imir Lilliston and Gus Ross.

The linebacking corps is paced by Isaiah Onuschak, Garrett Cox and Keshaun Jones.

Up front the Marauders are tasked with replacing Tyler Tate and Chase Alisauckas, who combined for 47 tackles, 22.5 for losses and eight sacks. Defensive end Randy Okungu, a reserve last season, and tackle Conner Snyder look to pick up the slack.

Penn Manor grad Zach Banta walked on to claim punting duties, earning All-Atlantic Region honors while averaging 41 yards on 74 punts. With Workinger’s graduation the Marauders look to fill the void at placekicker with either Solanco grad Trent McDowell, a sophomore transfer from Clarion, or true freshman Gryffin Mitstifer.

With all the talent returning, expectations for a great season are high in Millersville. Among the coaches in the PSAC preseason poll, not so much. The coaches picked the Marauders to finish fifth in the PSAC East behind NCAA Division Two National semifinalist Shepherd, Kutztown, West Chester and East Stroudsburg.

“When you sit back and look at it, it’s a tough division,” said Morgan. “Polls, that’s all it is, a discussion. Saturdays in the fall are when it plays out.”