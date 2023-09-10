With the game tied, 28 yards from the end zone and 29 seconds remaining, none of Robert Footman Jr.’s previous 23 pass attempts mattered.

Millersville needed one play and making plays is what the Columbia grade does. The sophomore quarterback scrambled away from the rush and threw a dart to a sliding Kam Taylor for what would be the game-winning touchdown as the Marauders beat Gannon 28-21 Saturday afternoon at Erie, improving to 2-0 for the first time in 18 years.

It was Millersville’s first win in the city of Erie in five attempts and the game came down to the final snap: an incomplete pass from Gannon’s Nate Mickell in the end zone as time expired.

The Marauders have now won seven of their last nine games and have held six consecutive opponents to 21 points or fewer.

“They are a very confident group,“ said Millersville head coach J.C. Morgan. “It goes back to what was said at the beginning of the season. We feel like we can compete with anyone on our schedule. The road doesn’t get any easier for us, but they are so excited to play the next week and see what we can do and how we can build on it.”

Millersville led 14-0 at the half, but the Golden Knights controlled play in the third quarter with Mickell connecting on 7 of 8 passes and adding a 50-yard run that set-up a game-tying score on the first snap of the fourth quarter.

Footman and the Millersville offense answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead. Mickell evened the score at 21-21 with his third touchdown pass of the game with 4:22 to play, but Millersville remained resolute, even after a holding call wiped out what was thought to be a 98-yard kickoff return by Hakim Melvin on the ensuing kickoff.

Instead of the special teams touchdown, Millersville started its drive on its own 25. With three timeouts, the Marauders stuck with a run game that had been effective.