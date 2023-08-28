They’ve been teammates for longer than they remember, going all the way back to their days in the Warwick Youth Football Association. Franklin & Marshall wide receiver Trey Glass and cornerback Justin Gerhart enter the 2023 season carried by the momentum of a stellar 2022 campaign.

The pair of Warwick High School alums each had a breakout year for the Diplomats in 2022 and are part of a nucleus of 15 returning starters — 27 in all with game-day experience — returning for second-year coach Tom Blumenauer.

Seven of the veterans, defensive backs Kell Hall and Nick Rios, linebackers Kevonte Beard and Owen Walsh, running backs Dante Wilson and Mitch Wagner and wide receiver Jack Sutton, enter the season with an extra year of eligibility having lost the 2020 season to the COVID-19 shutdown.

After seeing action off the bench in nine games in 2021, Gerhart moved into a starting role in the Diplomats’ secondary and made a lasting impression, leading all of NCAA Division III with eight interceptions. As a unit, the Diplomats’ secondary led the nation in interceptions.

Gerhart broke up five passes, accounted for 28 tackles, 22 solo, with a tackle for a loss and tied the single-game school record with three interceptions at eventual conference champion Susquehanna, an effort that earned him Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

When the season’s dust had settled Gerhart was named first-team All-Centennial Conference, second-team D3football.com All-Region and fourth-team D3football.com All-American.

“After not playing too much my sophomore year, just getting a few reps here and there, I was hoping for a great season,” Gerhart said. “I thought, ‘I’m behind (the) other corners. Who knows if I’m going to play.’ The older guys were telling me, ‘Hey, it’s your turn!’ I think we had a really good game plan every game and that really helped us.”

Enjoying good health for the first time in his college career, after missing the last five games of the 2021 season with an injury, Glass appeared in all 10 games for the Dips in ’22.

“It was the first year in a while I stayed healthy all year,” Glass said. “I made some plays here and there, filled in where I needed to be.”

He’s being modest. As a wide receiver and kick returner Glass finished with 585 all-purpose yards. He returned 15 kickoffs for 304 yards and a touchdown, three punts for an additional 15 yards and caught 16 passes for 257 yards and two TDs, including a six-catch, 131-yard afternoon against conference giant Johns Hopkins.

In practices, formations and assignments dictate Glass and Gerhart could line up opposite each other.

“I haven’t really gone up against him,” said Glass. “In release drills and one-on-ones sometimes. Every time I go against him I have to think up something new. He knows all my tricks.”

With eight starters back on offense, seven on defense, the Diplomats are primed to challenge for the Centennial Conference title. The season opens on Friday at Lebanon Valley, with F&M’s home opener set for the following week.

It will be a new-look conference schedule as associate members Susquehanna, Moravian and Juniata have left to join the Landmark Conference.

To fill out the schedules of the remaining seven members, the CC entered into an agreement with the seven-team New Jersey Athletic Conference with CC teams picking up games with three teams from the NJAC. The CC-NJAC matchups are based on campus proximity.

With that in mind, F&M plays The College of New Jersey in the home opener Sept. 8, and will travel to Montclair State the following week. The Diplomats are home against Kean on Oct. 28.

Even though expectations are higher this summer, year two of the Blumenauer Era has gotten off to a good start.

“With an offensive system and a defensive system in place we get a chance to attack the details,” the coach said. “Guys are truly understanding how they fit into the schemes. They’re taking big-time steps in the technical and fundamental aspects.”

In a wideout room that goes 18 deep — including eight freshmen — Glass is one of four returning veterans, joined by Sutton (31 catches, 455 yards, 2 TDs), Gary Lewis (25-257, 2) and Isaiah Brown (7-60, 1).

Of the eight freshmen, Jack Harrison, a Parkland High School teammate of the Dips’ returning quarterback, sophomore Ty Tremba, has stood out in preseason camp. Of note, Logan Clouse, who started the ’22 season at QB, is now listed among the wideouts.

“Camp is a little more intense,” Glass said. “This new system, everybody’s kind of figured it out.”

Tremba, who debuted in the fourth game of the season and started the last six, completed 112 of 181 attempts for 1,633 yards and 10 touchdowns, ranking third in the conference in efficiency. He also ran 99 times for 200 yards and four TDs.

Blumenauer calls him a student of the game, saying, “He’s fearless, he’s grown as a leader.”

Two of Tremba’s TD passes found their way to tight end Will Higson (14-176), who returns for his senior season along with senior Brady Aselton (6-53) and junior Brycen Anderson.

Returning to the backfield is Aaron Rascoe, who emerged as the feature back, running 141 times for 767 yards. His 14 rushing touchdowns broke a school record that stood for 109 years. He also caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three TDs.

He’s joined by seniors Wagner (6-247, 2) and Wilson (19-114). Freshman Seth Taylor could be a surprise.

Up front, the Dips return starting linemen Brendan Flynn (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) and Logan Dallas (6-1, 290), along with Reese Bole (6-3, 285), Alex Pfeifer (6-3, 280) and Zac Green (6-4, 285) who saw time off the bench. Freshman Aiden Toomey (6-0, 280) has impressed in camp.

Returning with Gerhart in the secondary are Hall (31 tackles, 23 solo), Rios (16,10), Matt Wertz (35, 20, 2 INTs) and Dante Medlar (37, 23, 3). The linebacker corps is deep with starters Jacob Hille (72, 35), Walsh (56, 23, 3), Beard (58, 30) and Matt Scully (48, 23, 2) with Ryan McArthur providing depth.

If there is an area that’s thin it’s the defensive line where second-team All-Conference tackle Jeff Decker (47, 19, 3 sacks, 10 tackles for loss) is the only returning starter. Tom Papa, John Burke and Kyle Jones did see action. While listed at linebacker, Beard has made a career as a standup edge rusher.

“It’s a younger group that’s working hard,” Blumenauer said. “It’s now time for Kyle Jones and Tom Papa, some of the young guys, to step up.”