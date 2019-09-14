Garrett Perschy could not remember the last time his day was done at halftime.
With his team up 37-0 at the break, Franklin & Marshall’s quarterback relinquished the controls of the offense as the Diplomats went on to post a 54-0 victory over Juniata in the Centennial Conference opener, Saturday at Gilburg Field at Shadek Stadium.
Perschy, a junior out of Palmerton, completed 12 of 16 passes for 184 yards and ran five times for 50 yards and two touchdowns as the Diplomats (2-0 overall) scored on all six first-half possessions.
In fact, F&M would mine points on nine of its ten possessions, running out the last 1:14 of the game with a two-play series.
“It was a great team win, from every guy,” Perschy said. “We played our hearts out, especially the defense, keeping a zero on the board.”
“They’re not going to come around like this very often,” coach John Troxell told the team breakdown.
Later he shared, “I’m really excited that we came focused and ready to play.
“As opposed to, you know, sometimes you show up and showing up isn’t enough.”
The Dips had more than enough for Juniata, which fell to 0-2 overall, taking the opening kickoff and driving 74 yards in eight plays.
Perschy completed passes of 20 yards to Kevin Lammers and seven to Tim Walter and the bulk of the drive was all Keshon Farmer (9-47) as he ran five times for 32 yards, the final three off right tackle for the score.
Getting the ball back three minutes later Joe Hartley-Vittoria (8-28) carried six times for 24 yards and Perschy completed three of five for 29 yards before sprinting 18 yards to the right pylon for his first TD of the afternoon.
Kevin Gault’s fumble recovery set up Jack Rodenberger’s 26 yard field goal on the next possession.
Then, Perschy’s 63-yard bomb to Walter (6-107) — hitting him in stride as he sprinted past two defenders — set up Hartley-Vittoria’s 1-yard run.
On the ensuing possession Perschy plunged in from the 1 behind left guard Phillip Weiser.
Getting the ball back with 1:59 before the half, Perschy quick-marched the Diplomats 31 yards in six plays — including a holding penalty.
Coming out of a timeout with 13 seconds to go, Lammers took a reverse right, pulled up and found Walter in the back corner of the endzone for an 11-yard touch that closed the first half scoring.
“It starts up front,” Perschy said. “Those linemen giving backs holes to run through, me time to throw. I couldn’t ask for anything better today.”
“We have five experienced guys that have all started games for us,” Troxell said. “When you have that kind of experience, and guys understand what we’re doing, you have a lot of success.”
The success carried into the second half as the Diplomats scored on a 3-yard run by Eric Harris, who led all rushers with 59 yards on 14 carries; Murray McCarthy’s 18-yard field goal and a 2-yard run by Hempfield grad Mark Himmelsbach, as the Dips went four-deep at quarterback.
Himmelsbach is believed to be the first Hempfield quarterback to score a touchdown for F&M since Rob Shepardson last performed the feat in 1982.
While the offense was firing on all 12 cylinders, the Diplomat defense was enjoying the two to one time-of-possession advantage it provided.
The defense held Juniata to 104 yards total offense, a threshold crossed with under three minutes to play on Tyler Clark’s 18-yard completion to Zeb Fisher.
After an 11-yard sack of Clark by Marcellus Reid, and a false start penalty, the century mark was regained on Clark’s 8-yard completion to JT Pentz.
The final offensive stat line showed 512 to 104, F&M, as the Dips rushed 55 times for 283 yards and picked up 229 yards on 15 completions.
With an eye on McDaniel, which comes to town Saturday, Troxell, observed, “It won’t be as easy. I can tell you that.”