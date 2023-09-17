Dante Wilson scored on a 2-yard run in overtime as Franklin and Marshall defeated Montclair State 31-25 in a nonconference football game Saturday at Montclair, New Jersey.

Wilson completed the six-play drive, which, in overtime, started at Montclair’s 25 and included two offensive penalties. Wilson ran 31 yards on four of the plays and quarterback Ty Tremba threw 14 yards to Jack O’Hearen after the Diplomats (2-0) were pushed back to the 36 after an offensive pass interference penalty. F&M sent the game to overtime when Tremba threw a 6-yard pass to Gary Lewis for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in regulation, then threw for a two-pointer to tie the game at 25.

Tremba threw for 285 yards in the game, going 25-for-44 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lewis finished with nine catches for 119 yards and the two scores, while O’Hearen had 10 catches for 111 yards.

Montclair State (1-1) had taken the lead with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Abellany Mendez, who finished with a game-high 104 yards rushing, scored on a 1-yard run to make it 18-17 with 11:27 to go, with the two-point run failing. Quarterback Andrew Sanborn ran 4 yards for a score with 3:51 to play, with the P AT making it 25-17.

F&M led 17-12 at the half. Jake Fant, in relief of Tremba, passed 17 yards to Jack Sutton for a score in the first quarter, and Laurence Miller kicked a 19yard field goal and Tremba threw 15 yards to Lewis to make it 17-0 with 10:01 left in the half.

Cornerback Justin Gerhart, a Warwick grad, had three tackles and broke up a pass.

Slippery Rock 42, Millersville 21: At Slippery Rock, the Rock (3-0) rallied from a 21-7 deficit, pulling away from a 21-21 halftime tie.

The Marauders (2-1) were held to 216 total yards. Jaquan Howard led the way with 70 yards on 13 carries while quarterback Rob Footman Jr. had 48 yards, also on 13 carries. Footman was just 10-for-23 for 83 yards passing.

Hakim Melvin got Millersville off to a great start with a 99-yard kickoff return on the opening kickoff.

With the score tied 7-7, Howard went 4 yards for the score just four seconds into the second quarter. The Marauders went up 21-7 when Footman passed 7 yards to Brady Russell for the score at the 10:46 mark.

But the Rock, ranked 13th in NCAA Division II, went on to score 35 unanswered points.