There are big doings at Warwick High School this week, all because of blue-chip football recruit Nolan Rucci.
A parade of celebrity college football coaches, including Penn State’s James Franklin, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Ryan Day of Ohio State, were scheduled to visit Warwick Thursday.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh was at the school Wednesday.
Rucci, a 6-8, 285-pound offensive linemen, is a five-star recruit ranked as the number one 2021 prospect in Pennsylvania and number 18 in the country.
All the above schools have offered Rucci scholarships. So have Alabama, LSU, Florida, Stanford, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin, where Rucci’s brother Hayden was a freshman tight end in 2019.
The recruiting web site 24/7 Sports predicts Rucci will choose Penn State, where his father Todd, played before a seven-year NFL career, and where his mother, Stacy, was a field hockey All-American.
Franklin was expected to have several of his assistants in tow when he arrived in Lititz Thursday, including newly-hired offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.